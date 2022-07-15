Kumkum Bhagya, 15th July 2022, Written Update: Prachi’s pregnancy gets revealed

In today’s episode, Pallavi asks Prachi to get out of the house as she tried to hurt Rhea and her baby. She tells that whoever supports Prachi can also get out. Prachi goes to her room and recalls Rhea and Aaliya’s allegations and thinks that no one will believe her as even the NGO women regretted helping her and are believing that she wants to hurt Rhea’s baby. Prachi tells her baby that she has no intentions of hurting Rhea and her baby and tells them that they don’t deserve to get kicked out like this. Aaliya tells the rest of the family that Prachi is too arrogant that’s why she walked away from them.

She tells that Prachi didn’t even think that she shutting Ranbir’s baby as well even though she claims to love him. Ranbir asks her to stop talking as Prachi could never hurt anyone and tells that he won’t believe it. Rhea asks him to stop supporting Prachi and become a good father. Sahana pleads Pallavi to let Prachi stay here. Aaliya tells even she should leave the house. Sahana asks Vikram if he won’t stop Pallavi. He tells that the CCTV footage makes it look like Prachi is at fault.

Prachi comes out with her bag and gives a gift to Rhea and tells it's for the baby. Rhea throws it and asks her to stop her fake love and drama. Prachi faints and a doctor checks her up and then informs everyone that Prachi is pregnant for 2 months and everyone gets shocked. Vikram gets happy. Ranbir tells he knew that Prachi was pregnant and didn’t talk about it. Pallavi gets angry.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

