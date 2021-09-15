Kumkum Bhagya, 15th September 2021, Written Update: Prachi tries to clear Pragya’s misunderstanding

In today's episode, Prachi tries to persuade Pragya that it is all a misunderstanding and advises her to listen to her heart. Prachi also claims that Abhi missed her so much that he severed ties with her because he believed Pragya left him because of Prachi. She reveals that Alia and Tanu were to blame for the company's losses. Prachi says, “Abhi used to go to the police station regularly to find out where Pragya was because he couldn't believe Pragya was no longer alive. Abhi was broken because he couldn't find Pragya, and he became addicted to alcohol. It could be Alia and Tanu's plan to create misunderstandings between them. Though I'm not sure what the truth is, remember when the entire family was on your side and wanted you and dad to marry, and then Tanu suddenly married dad? It simply means Alia was never on your side”.

Finally, Pragya concludes that there was a misunderstanding and that Abhi was not involved in any of this. Pragya recalls her interactions with Alia in the past. The doctor says that Abhi's condition is now stable. Meanwhile, Tanu and Alia have a fight and the former says she isn't going to share the money with anyone. Alia says that technically, Pragya is Abhi's wife. Pragya apologizes to Abhi for causing him so much pain, and she vows that she will not let any misunderstanding in between them again.

Prachi informs Ranbir of Abhi's condition and reveals that Pragya and she had a misunderstanding. Rhea overhears their discussion and tries to approach Ranbir. Sid sees them in that situation, despite the fact that Ranbir was only trying to help her. Prachi expresses gratitude to Sushma. Sid is given an explanation by Rhea and Ranbir. When Manish visits Alia to inform her of Abhi's condition, she tells him to mind his own business and not interfere.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

