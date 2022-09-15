Kumkum Bhagya, 15th September 2022, Written Update: Ranbir argues with Prachi
In the previous episode, Mihika lied to Dida and saved Rhea and Aaliya.
In today’s episode, Mihika tells that she’s happy that Siddharth and Prachi are getting married and tells that she will attend. Aaliya tells Mihika that she should come and see the wedding dresses and Rhea tells even she’ll accompany her. Both of them take Mihika away. Ranbir recalls how Mihika told that Siddharth kept praising Prachi and gets upset. Prachi comes to him and he asks her what she wants as he does not have anything worthy of giving to her. He asks her why did she continue to work even though she knew Siddharth had feelings for her.
She tells that it isn’t her problem if he liked her as she was working to earn for them. He asks her if she’s trying to make him feel unworthy. She tells that’s not what she meant. He tells she won't understand and leaves. Aaliya tells Mihika that she’s glad to see her and Rhea tells that she’s so excited to have her. Mihika asks them to let her go. Siddharth comes and tells them to let his sister go. Rhea tells that even Mihika was pleading the same. Siddharth tells he will tell the truth to everyone.
Aaliya tells that the goons will be staying with them as Siddharth’s colleagues. He gets shocked. Mihika hugs Siddharth and cries and tells how she was threatened. Aaliya tells no matter what happens Siddharth can’t tell anyone. Ranbir and Prachi bump into each other and argue with each other. Dida tells Pallavi that she doesn’t trust Rhea and feels like something’s off. Pallavi asks her not to dwell in the past.
