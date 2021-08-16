Kumkum Bhagya, 16 August 2021, Written Update: Rhea plots against Prachi

This episode begins with Tanu, Alia, and Gaurav celebrating their victory but Alia tries to accelerate things and suggests a court case against Pragya. Gaurav is intrigued by the suggestion and agrees to go along with the idea. On the other side, Sushma arranged a press conference for Pragya where she can clarify things. Then an employee informs them that Gaurav is targeting their reputation and he will do the same thing in the court and will try to gain sympathy.

Tanu worries that Gaurav will get back his money, property, and business but Alia and herself won’t end up with anything. She asks Alia about Gaurav giving them their share of the money after Prgaya’s loss. Alia asks her to trust him and not be greedy but Tanu refuses. Hence, she calls him and asks for her share but he clearly does not have any intentions of doing so and hence delays it.

Meanwhile, at Pallavi's house, the guest experiences some discomfort and encounters a sprain in her ankle but Prachi quickly comes to her rescue and treats it. Everyone is impressed with her skills and traditions which causes Rhea to feel envious. Therefore, she lays a plan to disrupt her image and spills oil on the floor which will make her fall on the guest. Right as per Rhea’s plan, Prachi fells and spills the tea on the guest’s sari. She gets really upset at the event as she was late for the meeting and this added to it. Rhea came to the rescue at this ‘incident’. She later ignited anger for Prachi in Pallavi’s heart.