Kumkum Bhagya, 16 December 2021, Written Update: Rhea tries to impress everyone

In today's episode, Ranbir tells Prachi that he is getting late and that he has to get ready. Prachi asks him not to use her washroom. Ranbir tells her that the cupboard, bed and washroom, everything belongs to him. They both quarrel over who owns what in the room. Prachi says that she will take the bath first. He dashes to the restroom. She screams at him.

Rhea tries to be an ideal daughter-in-law. Pallavi asks Rhea to make dessert. After Pallavi leaves, Rhea asks the servant to make the dessert. The servant asks Rhea to cook it herself because it is part of the ritual. Rhea informs her that she does not believe in such traditions. She recalls Prachi's words and resolves to prepare the dessert.

Dida meets Prachi, who is grateful for Dida's support. Dida explains how Rhea staged drama in order to marry Ranbir. Prachi claims that it's merely an excuse and that Ranbir married Rhea because he wanted to. Prachi tells Daljeet that she will never forgive Ranbir. She asks Prachi why she came back into Ranbir’s life if she didn’t want to forgive him.

Ranbir gets ready for work. He tells Dida not to be in delusion since Prachi has changed. Prachi and Ranbir argue a lot. He tells her that he doesn’t want to hurt her. She says that his actions are very hurtful. Dida senses love between them and hopes for their reconciliation. Ranbir tells Prachi that he can’t tolerate her.

Rhea takes Dida’s blessings. Dida taunts her. Pallavi sends Rhea to call Ranbir. Pallavi and Dida argue over Rhea and Prachi. Ranbir gets lost in Prachi's thoughts. He wants her to stay back.

Ranbir and Prachi bump into each other, and he saves her from falling. Prachi does not want to relive their happy times. She just wants to remember his betrayal. Rhea invites Ranbir to have dessert. Ranbir indirectly invites Prachi. Prachi thanks him for the invite.

