Kumkum Bhagya, 16th August 2022, Written Update: Dida doubts Pallavi’s intentions

In today’s episode, Dida questions Pallavi about her allegiance towards Prachi because she thinks that Pallavi doesn’t completely support Prachi. Pallavi tells Dida that Rhea has shown so many proofs against Prachi and tells that all of them can't be fake. Pallavi tells him that Prachi is pregnant and that's why she supported her. Dida thinks that something is wrong. It starts raining and then Prachi asks Ranbir to stop the car as she saw a temple and she wants to go pray. Ranbir holds an umbrella for her.

Aryan asks Sahana why Prachi can't just pray from the car. Ranbir and Prachi play in the rain. Aryan looks at them and says they are like kids. Rhea thinks her lie is about to be exposed. She thinks that they will get to know that she paid the hotel staff. She gets frustrated. Prachi, Sahana, Aryan and Ranbir come back home and sees that everyone is wet and tells them to go change their clothes and dry themselves.

Ranbir dries Prachi's hair. Shaina sees this and decides to tell Aaliya. Shaina sees Aaliya talking to someone on the phone. Aaliya asks them to send proof that Siddharth Kohli is dead and then she will send them money. Shaina gets shocked and Aaliya notices her there and asks Shaina not to tell anyone that she hired goons to kill Siddharth.

