Kumkum Bhagya, 16th February 2022, Written Update: Dida pursues Sahana to stay

In today’s episode, Prachi sees Ranbir and Rhea being taken by the police. Rhea yells that she’s a Mehra, and Ranbir’s wife. Ranbir insists the police to listen to them. The police tell him to talk in the police station. Prachi calls Mahesh and thanks him for his help. He tells there’s no need to thank him as he’s always there for her. Prachi cuts the call and thinks if she couldn’t get in between Rhea and Ranbir then the police could. Prachi thinks she can’t let Rhea have Ranbir as he’s only hers’. She realises and wonders why would she say that. Then, she tells she only cares about winning the bet and defeating Rhea as it’s her time to attack now.

Sahana thanks Dida for standing up to her but tells her that she needs to leave. Dida tells her to not worry about whatever others say as she needs to stay for Prachi and support her, just like Aaliya stays for Rhea. Sahana agrees to stay and tells she wishes to make Rhea and Aaliya disappear. Dida hugs her and assures her that everything will be fine. Rhea tells the police that Ranbir is her husband and threatens them saying she’s wealthy enough to get him deported.

The police tells her to stop talking and she requests him to make a call. She tries calling Aaliya but she doesn’t pick up. Rhea thinks maybe Prachi is behind all this. Ranbir thinks he’s finally free. Rhea asks him to talk to the inspector. Ranbir goes to talk to the inspector but he demands a marriage certificate. Prachi throws things around in anger and tears Ranbir and Rhea’s marriage photos. She wonders what’s happening to her. Pallavi decides to throw Prachi out of the house.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 15th February 2022, Written Update: Rhea and Ranbir arrested