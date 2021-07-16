Kumkum Bhagya, 16th July 2021, Written Update: Rhea claims to be Siddharth's wife

In the previous episode, Pragya accepts that she deviated from her path but would now once again work towards her mission of taking revenge against the Mehra Family.

Alia and Tanu are happy that they were able to take down the auction and so was Abhi. On the other side, Ranbir and Prachi enjoy their romantic getaway and perform a series of romantic dances. During this time, Siddharth tries to reach Ranbir as there is some blunder taking place in the dance club. The police announce that there has been a raid in the club as the drug usage has been taking place here, so the cops inspect and check everyone.

During the inspection, a packet of drugs was found in Siddharth’s pocket. Siddharth was dumbfounded on finding this out as he had no clue about the packet being in his pocket. The police were about to arrest him but Rhea makes a heroic entry and saves him from getting arrested by introducing herself as his wife and claiming that he has been framed. The police believe her and let him out.

Meanwhile, Abhi is trying a way to rekindle the love between him and Pragya while Pragya is thinking of all the reasons to go against Abhi and is plotting revenge against him and his family.

Dadi walks in on Abhi while he was drinking alcohol and he feels ashamed. Dadi asks him to stop drinking the poison and focus on finding a way to win Pragya back. On one hand, Abhi pledges a way to get back with the love of his life - Pragya, and on the other, Pragya pledges to take revenge on him.

Who will win this battle, love or revenge? Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode of Kumkum Bhagya.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya July 15, 2021, Written Update: Pragya vows to take revenge against Mehra Family

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×