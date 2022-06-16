Kumkum Bhagya, 16th June 2022, Written Update: Ranbir to execute his plan

In today’s episode, Prachi tells Ranbir that she's leaving the house as there’s nothing left there. Sahana takes Rhea away from there. Stanley overhears Ranbir and Prachi's conversation. Ranbir takes the clothes out of her bag and tells her that she will not leave. Prachi tells him to give a reason for her to stay. Sahana tells Rhea that she hurts others to have a good life. Prachi tells Ranbir that he wants to end all the memories associated with their rented flat. Ranbir says he will fix everything and asks for some time. She leaves.

Stanley asks him what is he doing. Ranbir gets a pill and tells Stanley that it’s time for their plan. Ranbir searches for Rhea. Dida hugs Prachi saying she's suffering so much in this house. Ranbir goes to Rhea and gives the juice. She tells him that she will have it later as she had it only now. He signals Stanley, he then takes the glass Rhea has kept on the table. He changes into a waiter's costume. Sahana notices him.

Ranbir holds Rhea's hand and asks her to have some juice. Prachi sees this and gets upset. Ranbir calls Stanley who is disguised as a waiter. Rhea tells him she won't drink it unless Ranbir gives it with his hand. He gives the glass in her hand. Prachi looks at them and gets upset.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

