Kumkum Bhagya, 16th March 2022, Written Update: Lakshmi saves Prachi from Balwinder’s attack

In today’s episode, Balwinder attempts to apply the colour on Prachi which Rhea handed over to him. Lakshmi hits him from behind and asks Prachi if she’s okay. Balwinder and his friends leave. Prachi says she’s fine and they see the Holi colour burning the grass. Lakshmi tells Prachi that the person came here intentionally however she couldn’t see his face. Rhea takes Balwinder to her room and yells at him for almost exposing her and wasting the colour. Aaliya tells it’ll take time to get another Holi colour with chemicals like that.

Sahana tells Prachi that it must be Aaliya and Rhea’s plan to put the colour on her face. Malishka comes and tells Balwinder that she’ll lure Lakshmi out so he can kidnap her. Lakshmi then sees Malishka hugging Rishi and gets upset. She tries to escape. She trips and falls down and Balwinder comes there and holds her hand and asks her why’s she behind Rishi as he’s the one who loves her. She asks him to let her go and he says Rishi won’t ever be hers as he’s getting married to Malishka. She slaps him. Prachi and Sahana come there and Prachi panics and asks Sahana to bring Ranbir and Rishi. Balwinder holds Lakshmi’s hand and she tries to free herself from him.

Rishi comes and asks Balwinder to let Lakshmi go. Ranbir comes with a knife and threatens him to let her go. Balwinder and his friends fight with Ranbir and Rishi. Malishka calls the police and informs them that someone tried to hurt Lakshmi. Then, she goes and tells Balwinder to escape as the police are coming. He threatens to reveal her truth if she’s the one who called the police. She says she didn’t.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

