Kumkum Bhagya, 16th May 2022, Written Update: Ranbir leaves for Bengaluru

In today’s episode, Prachi asks Rhea to apologise and respect Pallavi’s words at least. Rhea tells that she won’t ever apologise to her. Pallavi asks her to apologise to Prachi as it’s her order. Rhea apologises and walks away angrily. Ranbir and Prachi look at each other and then walk away in different directions. Aaliya goes to Rhea’s room and consoles her. She asks her to stay strong. Rhea yells that she can’t keep losing to Prachi. Aaliya tells that Prachi’s talk about her mangalsutra sounded a lot like Pragya’s, so she will make sure to destroy every symbolic thing of her marriage and then end her relationship with Ranbir too.

Rhea asks her if she’ll just talk about doing something or will she actually do something. Aaliya tells that she’ll do something for sure. Prachi boils milk and Sahana comes and asks her what’s she thinking. Prachi tells nothing. Sahana asks her if whatever she said about the mangalsutra meant something to her. Prachi denies and tells her relationship means nothing. Sahana tells that she knows the truth and should tell Ranbir the same too. Ranbir tells Pallavi that he’s going to Bengaluru as he needs to attend a conference and also so he can get some peace. He leaves. Prachi feels like something is not right.

Aaliya sends Prachi’s photo to someone. Later, Vikram argues with Pallavi saying Ranbir left the house. Prachi sees them fighting and leaves the temple crying. Aaliya calls someone and asks him to follow Prachi. Ranbir thinks about Prachi’s words. Prachi feels restless and calls Ranbir and asks him why did he leave without telling her. He asks her where’s she. She tells him that she’s going to the temple. He asks her not to worry as he knows the importance of a mangalsutra. She smiles and cuts the call.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

