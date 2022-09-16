Kumkum Bhagya, 16th September 2022, Written Update: Ranbir and Prachi save each other from goons

In today’s episode, Ranbir taunts Prachi by calling her a rude person. Prachi asks him to live with that fact as he will meet a lot of people like her. Rahul keeps the knife on Dida's throat and everyone gets shocked. Dida tells that it's hurting her and Manish asks how would it be if the throat went inside. Prachi goes and slaps Rahul and takes Dida aside. They fight with the goons and Manish points the gun at Prachi. Ranbir comes and saves her. He asks her if she is dumb to confront the goon.

She asks him if he is reading books about motivation. He tells he is watching movies. He asks her to be careful as she's pregnant and it's his baby as well. He realizes that it's Siddharth's baby and gets upset. Aaliya and Rhea escape from the place. Rhea tells Mihika was telling about them conspiring an attack and they should've listened to her. They start running. Siddharth comes there and tells them that they should’ve believed Mihika when she mentioned about this attack. They fight with each other and Aaliya pushes him. Rhea kicks him and they both run away.