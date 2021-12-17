Kumkum Bhagya, 17 December 2021, Written Update: Rhea tells Alia about Prachi’s Return

In today's episode, Ranbir explains that Prachi was on the verge of falling and that he had just helped her. Alia calls Rhea. Alia tells her that she works for a firm, that she recently returned from a foreign trip, and that she is now back in the city. She inquires as to what she means by her message. Troubled, Rhea confides in Alia, who decides to return. Alia assures her that she will be there to manage the situation.

Pallavi notices Prachi accompanying Ranbir to breakfast. Rhea serves them sweets. Pallavi asks Dida to have it. Dida dislikes sweets. Rhea offers it to Prachi, but the latter declines. Ranbir also dislikes it. Pallavi is shocked after having it. Ranbir complains that it's too sweet. Prachi mocks Rhea. Pallavi asks Ranbir to reprimand Prachi. Prachi advises Ranbir not to spoil his mood, and to have food at the office. She gives curd and sugar to him for his important meeting. Ranbir is perplexed by her actions. Rhea shouts at him. Rhea asks whether he isn't disturbed and if he likes where Prachi is headed. Ranbir does not respond and walks away.

Rhea stops Prachi and warns her to stay away from Ranbir. Prachi tells Rhea that she has to go shopping. They both have a heated argument. She tells Rhea that she will not give her a chance to be happy now. She says that they have no relationship between them now. Rhea tells her that Ranbir married her as his choice and that Prachi has already lost her husband, so fighting for him is pointless. She declares that she will evict Prachi in two days.

Ranbir meets his old friend Jay, who thanks him for being so nice to his brother, Shiv. Ranbir asks Jay to assist until Shiv resumes. Prachi goes for a check-up at the hospital. Prachi gets emotional on hearing her baby’s heartbeats for the first time.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

