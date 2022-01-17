Kumkum Bhagya, 17 January 2022, Written Update: Rhea to burn Prachi's belongings

In today's episode, Prachi pledges to protect her kid and vows to punish Rhea and everyone who deceived her. Jai tries reaching out to Ranbir. Then he gets a call from Ranbir and Jai informs him about Prachi's arrest. Ranbir gets shocked and asks Jai to arrange a return ticket for him.

Sahana arrives at the police station. Sahana informs Prachi that Ranbir left for London when they were at home. Prachi questions Sahana why she informed Ranbir about this when she has stated that she does not want his help. Sahana asks Prachi if they can get Sushma's help. Prachi recalls Sushma's words and adds that she does not want to cause Sushma any stress. When a police officer asks Sahana to leave, she creates drama and tries to bribe the officer. She gets arrested.

Rhea becomes enraged, recalling Prachi's words. Alia asks why she is upset. Rhea claims that she is feeling restless as Prachi always snatches her happiness. Rhea says that to celebrate her happiness, she will burn Prachi's stuff on Lohri. A servant listens to their conversation and goes to inform Pallavi.

Ranbir asks Jai to arrange a ticket for him immediately. Jai tries to calm him down and says that there are no flights available now and he will be back tomorrow morning. Rhea and Alia remove all the belongings of Prachi from her room. Rhea thanks Alia for always supporting her. They talk about how Alia pulled off the hotel plan to make Prachi appear characterless in front of Ranbir. Pallavi comes there.

Ranbir calls the police station and requests that he speak with Prachi. The officer disconnects the phone, and when Sahana asks if it's Ranbir's call, the officer claims it's the wrong number. Sahana attempts to persuade Prachi that Ranbir isn't bad. Prachi says that she won't stay in the jail on Lohri.

Pallavi questions Rhea about why she is destroying Prachi's belongings. Rhea claims that seeing Prachi's belongings in her room makes her irritated. Pallavi tells her that Prachi will return at some point.

