Kumkum Bhagya, 17 November 2021, Written Update: Will Ranbir and Prachi ever reconcile?

In today's episode, Ranbir attempts to stop Prachi, but Rhea states that Sid and Prachi will be together. Prachi trips and falls at the entrance. Prachi walks out of the house. Pallavi curses Prachi for betraying Ranbir. She tells Dida that Prachi has broken Ranbir’s heart.

Prachi wanders alone in the streets, thinking about Ranbir's words. She walks right in front of a vehicle. Sushma comes to Prachi's aid. Sushma finds Prachi unconscious. She is perplexed as to what has happened to Prachi. Pallavi proposes that Rhea and Ranbir marry and live together for the rest of their lives.

One month later, Ranbir is seen leading the Kohli industry. Ranbir has matured and now responds to the media with grace. Rhea is watching Ranbir's interview on the news. Pallavi informs Rhea that Ranbir's life has changed for the better following Prachi's departure. Rhea inquires as to when Ranbir will marry her. Pallavi promises Ranbir that he is working hard to forget Prachi and will eventually marry Rhea.

Ranbir's manager congratulates him on the new deal. The manager says that everyone wants to celebrate his success. Ranbir asks them to host a party but not to invite him.

Rhea tells Pallavi that she is concerned since Ranbir isn't leaving Prachi, but only her memories, and that if Prachi sees Ranbir again, history will repeat itself because he adores her and will leave the house to join her. Rhea reveals that she hired one of the maids who works at Prachi's home. Pallavi is shown a video of Prachi. Prachi has a mental breakdown. Her failed marriage has left her traumatised. At the traffic signal, Ranbir and Prachi had a hit-or-miss situation. Rhea goes on to say that she does not want Ranbir to be aware of Prachi's situation. Pallavi decides to get Ranbir and Prachi divorced. Prachi sees the success story of Ranbir. They both miss each other.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

