Kumkum Bhagya, 17th August 2022, Written Update: Prachi’s paternity test reports arrive

In today’s episode, Ranbir brings tea for Prachi and asks her to drink it. She drinks it and he asks her how is it as he prepared it. She tells it is good and then offers the tea to him. He drinks it and looks at her lipstick mark on it and thinks of kissing it. Sahana comes and tells them that they are called downstairs. Prachi leaves with her and he kisses the lipstick mark. Rhea comes to the hall and asks why did Pallavi call everyone. Pallavi tells that the reports are on the way as the hospital called and informed.

The doorbell rings and Prachi goes to open it. She takes the report and gives it to Rhea saying that she doubted her and can now go ahead and open the report and see. Rhea gets worried thinking she will be exposed and opens the report and gets shocked. Aaliya reads it and gives it to Pallavi. Pallavi reads it and gets shocked. Dida asked what happened. Pallavi tells Ranbir isn’t the father. Everyone gets shocked. Ranbir takes the report and tears it telling that he trusts Prachi and he doesn’t care what the report says and tells that Siddharth will come and clear the doubt.

Rhea asks him if he’s stupid to believe Prachi over these reports. Ranbir tells her he believes his wife and takes Prachi to the room. The goons follow Siddharth behind his cab. Ranbir asks Prachi to not think about what others are feeling as he trusts her. She hugs him and thanks him. The driver tells Siddharth that someone is following them and they need to escape. Shaina tells Rhea that she bribed to get the fake reports. Aaliya, Rhea and Shaina get shocked to see Pallavi behind.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

