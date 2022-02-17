Kumkum Bhagya, 17th February 2022, Written Update: Pallavi asks Prachi to leave the house

In today’s episode, Aaliya comes to Prachi’s room and tells looking at her room that things don’t look fine. Prachi asks her why did she come as she’s definitely not here to ask about how she’s doing. Aaliya asks her why did she tear the photos. Prachi tells because there was no use of it. Aaliya tells Pallavi has called her. Prachi goes to meet Pallavi but Pallavi throws water at Prachi. Vikram asks Pallavi why would she do such a thing. Pallavi tells Prachi is like fire, who keeps ruining things, and asks her why is she hell-bent on ruining her children’s life.

Prachi apologises and tells her she’ll get another photoshoot of Ranbir and Rhea done but questions Pallavi if she can return her happiness and family back to her as whatever happened with her 2 years ago, was wrong. Vikram says it’s been too long and yet he didn’t apologise for that. He asks Prachi if she could forgive them as he didn’t do anything being her father-in-law. Pallavi tells there’s no proof of her marriage with Ranbir and tells she will never accept her as her daughter-in-law. Pallavi tells she made it easier for Prachi by washing away her kumkum as it has no value since Rhea and Ranbir are together. Sahana asks how could Pallavi do this being a mother. Prachi asks her not to talk like this and hugs her.

Prachi tells there’s no need for her to prove her marriage and tells Rhea is just her sister and nothing more than that. Prachi tries to leave but Pallavi tells her to only dream about her being the daughter-in-law of the house. Rhea yells at Ranbir to do something. Ranbir tells he’ll call Prachi and she gets shocked. Vikram warns Pallavi to never misbehave with Prachi. Ranbir thinks he’s glad Prachi did this and saved him from the honeymoon.

