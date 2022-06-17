Kumkum Bhagya, 17th June 2022, Written Update: Rhea signs the papers

In today’s episode, Prachi gets upset seeing Ranbir and Rhea together. Ranbir asks Rhea to drink the juice and she asks him to make her drink it. Prachi tells Sahana that she feels like everything seems good but not true. Sahana tells her maybe Ranbir wants to do something with Rhea but for Prachi's good. Rhea tells Ranbir something is happening to her and that she knows he's going to take advantage of her. He tells her to go to the room.

Prachi tells Sahana that she feels betrayed. Prachi sees Ranbir taking Rhea to the room. Ranbir asks Rhea to sign papers. Rhea opens the window and sees Prachi. She drops the papers and he tells her it's her property papers. Ranbir goes to take the paper but Sahana and Prachi hide. Ranbir asks her to sign. Rhea tells him she will sign if she kisses him. Prachi gets angry and leaves. Rhea signs on the papers. Prachi takes her bag and leaves. Stanley sees her and calls Ranbir.

Ranbir thinks all his problems are solved and Prachi will stay in his life forever. Ranbir tells Vikram and Pallavi he's searching for Prachi. Pallavi wonders why he's looking for Prachi if he's going to propose to Rhea. Stanley follows Sahana and Prachi going into a house. Ranbir gets worried when he can't find Prachi.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

