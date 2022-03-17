Kumkum Bhagya, 17th March 2022, Written Update: Ranbir questions Rhea

In today’s episode, Sahana tells Prachi that it must be Rhea who planned the attack on her. Prachi tells ruining someone’s life is different and disliking and competing against one is different and assures Sahana that Rhea could never do this. Sahana asks her to stop trusting Rhea. Prachi tells her that maybe Balwinder wanted to kidnap Lakshmi but he couldn’t as she was mostly with her. Sahana asks her not to take this lightly as she would’ve got hurt.

Dida overhears them and exclaims who could do this and Sahana tells her the guess is on Rhea. Dida asks Prachi to be careful and Dida goes and prays for Prachi. Sahana also comes and prays. Dida says she’ll tie the thread for Prachi’s safety. Ranbir comes and asks why. Dida tells someone attacked Prachi with a chemically infused colour that would have burnt her skin and he gets shocked. Then, he goes and asks Prachi why didn’t she tell him. He says he cares for her. Prachi asks him to stop lying as she doesn’t trust him.

He asks him why is she killing their love. She says that’s because he slept with Rhea and cheated on her. He denies the allegations. Then, Ranbir throws things in his room and asks Rhea why did she sleep with him knowing he was drunk. She tells she insisted on leaving but he was the one who pulled her into the bed. He gets shocked hearing this.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

