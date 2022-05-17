Kumkum Bhagya, 17th May 2022, Written Update: Ranbir fights for the mangalsutra

In today’s episode, Rhea asks Aaliya what she's planning to do. She tells her everyone in this house favors Prachi so we have to plan an attack outside and her men will take her mangalsutra. Prachi is at the temple and she gets blessings from the Pandit. Aaliya calls Vicky and he tells Prachi is coming out and disconnects the call. Vicky and his men try to take her mangalsutra. She starts shouting and Ranbir comes there and beats everyone up. Goons threaten her to give her mangalsutra.

Ranbir tells them he will give them a diamond ring if they want but they refuse. One of the goons snatches it from her. Ranbir recalls how much the mangalsutra means to her. He beats them all up and ties it back on her. Vicky tells Aaliya that they couldn't do the job properly as Ranbir came and ruined it. She gets angry and yells at them. He calls up another man near the temple.

Ranbir makes Prachi sit in the car. But the goons suddenly attack Ranbir. Prachi shouts for help. They take the mangalsutra, he takes it back from Vicky and ties it around his hand. One goon asks for the mangalsutra and when he refuses, he stabs him. Prachi gets shocked and attacks the men. They leave. She shouts for help but no one comes. She takes him in her lap and begs him not to close his eyes.

