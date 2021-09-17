Kumkum Bhagya, 17th September 2021, Written Update: Sid is skeptical of Rhea's actions

In today's episode, Tanu asks Manish, what happened to Abhi at Pragya's house. Manish tries to avoid the question by claiming he has never met Pragya. Tanu offers him money in exchange for the information. Manish informs her of what happened in the hospital.

Abhi is discharged and bought home. Pragya converses with Abhi, who is unconscious. Pragya recollects the time she spent with Abhi.

Ranbir and Sid discuss office work. Prachi requests that they first eat their breakfast. Rhea apologizes to Prachi as instructed by Alia, and also claims that she is immature and possessive of her father, which is why she said everything she shouldn't have said last night. Prachi believes Rhea is sorry for what happened, forgives her, and promises to be there for her as a sister. Sid has reservations about Rhea's behavior.

Alia arrives at Pragya's home to meet Abhi. Tanu also arrives with a lawyer. Tanu issues a warning to Pragya.

Rhea is thinking about Prachi and Ranbir when Sid calls her to ask her a question. Sid asks if Rhea has any issues with him. Rhea inquires as to what is causing him to think this way. Sid claims that he felt ignored by her and that she no longer likes him. Ranbir appears unexpectedly during the conversation between Sid and Rhea. Ranbir says bye to Rhea, and Sid notices a change in Rhea's demeanour when Ranbir is present.

Tanu and Pragya are fighting over Abhi. Pragya has the support of Sushma. Tanu requests the lawyer to inform them about the sections, and Tanu wishes to meet with Abhi. Alia tells Pragya that she should have told them about Abhi's condition. The lawyer requests the contract documents.

Ranbir inquires about Sid's well-being, what is bothering him, and how he can assist him. Ranbir makes Sid swear on him to tell him what the problem is. Sid gives up and says he'll share it at home, not at the office. They have a brotherly discussion.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

