Kumkum Bhagya, 18 August 2021, Written Update: A new challenge for Pragya

This episode begins with Prachi crying in her room and Dadi consoling her and asking her to fight back like her mother Pragya used to. She asked Prachi to stay confident and win tomorrow’s challenge. Meanwhile, Rhea oversees them and thinks to herself that Dadi may be rooting for Prachi but in the end, she will be winning the competition and holding the household keys.

Later, Ranbir arrives and hugs Rhea thinking that she was Prachi. He was startled to know that it was her and not Prachi and hence he apologizes to her. Prachi sees this incident and went up to her room. Ranbir tried to explain to her that it was all a big misunderstanding but Prachi continued her act of being angry at him. After a while, she disclosed to him that it was a prank and that she trusts him. On the other side, Rhea was mesmerized by Ranbir’s touch and couldn’t stop herself from rewinding that moment in her head.

On the other hand, Pragya finally gets the confidence to face the world and heads out of the house but as soon as she opens her front door, the television reporter and journalist show up and asks her humiliating question. Sushma helps her to get out of the mess and later calls their lawyer. The lawyer informs them that Gaurav has put up new allegations on Pragya that she left her first husband and married another person for money. He suggests that in order to prove this allegation wrong Pragya needs to stay with her first husband aka Abhi.

