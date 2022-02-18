Kumkum Bhagya, 18 February 2022, Written Update: Prachi goes to the police station

In today’s episode, Prachi cries looking at herself in the mirror. Dida consoles her. She tells she’s been trying to fight for herself but now she can’t anymore. She tells kumkum is her pride and she wore it everyday and fought with Ranbir to prove how much their relationship meant to her and cries. Dida gives her the kumkum and asks her to put it again.

Prachi tells she won’t put it until Ranbir himself puts it on her and Pallavi should witness it this time, so she can’t tell she never saw Ranbir putting kumkum on her. Prachi says she needs to change and leaves. Dida asks where and she tells she’ll get to know. Aaliya instigates Pallavi to throw Prachi out of the house as because of her, Vikrant is angry at Pallavi. Prachi finishes taking a bath and Pallavi asks her to leave. Prachi tells she’ll be needing her help. Pallavi gets a phone call and the inspector informs her that they’ve arrested Rhea and Ranbir. Pallavi calls Vikrant and Dida and asks them to come with her. Rhea is furious. The inspector comes and tells them that the person Ranbir asked to contact is on their way.

Prachi and the rest reach the station. Rhea accuses the inspector of doing Prachi’s work. Prachi enters the station and the inspector asks who is she. She tells she’s Ranbir’s wife. Rhea says she’s lying. Dida confirms Prachi is his wife. Prachi tells even the inspector knows that according to the law, a person can’t marry someone else while being married to their spouse. The inspector agrees and asks them if they’re aware that Ranbir can be arrested for this and everyone gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

