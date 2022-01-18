Kumkum Bhagya, 18 January 2022, Written Update: Will Ranbir learn about Prachi’s Pregnancy?

In today's episode, Pallavi reminds Rhea that Prachi will soon return. Pallavi tells Rhea that if Ranbir throws her stuff away, Prachi would realise that she is insignificant to Ranbir. Alia is sceptical that Ranbir went to help Prachi. Pallavi calls Ranbir and inquires about his whereabouts. Ranbir says that he is out of Delhi and is waiting for a flight to return home in the morning. She asks him to arrive soon to take her shopping for Lohri. Pallavi asks Rhea to be happy to celebrate her first Lohri.

Ranbir is eager to return home and help Prachi. He recalls his time with Prachi. Then he hears the flight announcement and departs. Jai arrives at Vikram's place the next day to collect the files. Jai answers Ranbir's phone call and inquires about his whereabouts. Ranbir claims he went to the police station and also called his lawyer. Jai says that he understands Prachi is important to him, which is why he left his important meeting. Pallavi overhears their conversation.

Ranbir requests the inspector to release Prachi as his lawyer is on his way with bail papers. The inspector asks him to wait until the lawyer arrives. When Ranbir sees Prachi's condition, he begs the inspector to let her out of jail. Prachi cries when she sees him and tells Sahana that it's because of her pregnancy hormones. The inspector puts Ranbir in the lock-up and asks him to talk with his wife. Pallavi runs into Vikram and informs him that Ranbir went to the police station to save Prachi. Vikram claims that they can't take Prachi out of Ranbir's thoughts. Alia comes there and accuses Ranbir.

When the inspector leaves, Prachi fights with Ranbir, and the two bicker until Sahana intervenes. Don't chastise her because she's pregnant, says the lady in the jail. Ranbir asks if it’s true. The lady claims she overheard their conversation. Pallavi and Alia make the decision to keep the news from Rhea.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

