Kumkum Bhagya, 18 October 2021, Written Update: Rhea gets intimate with Ranbir

In today's episode, Rhea offers Ranbir a drink, but as he is about to pass it to Sid, Rhea stops him. Ranbir sips it. When food spills on Prachi's saree while Ranbir is feeding her, she goes to wipe it. Ranbir jumps up from his chair inebriated and begins dancing. Prachi becomes enraged on seeing him and storms out of the place. Rhea sends Sid to console Prachi.

Rhea leads Ranbir into a room, but the lights go off. She asks the manager, and he says they'll fix it. Rhea returns to the room and gazes at Ranbir, who is asleep. She gets intimate with him. Rhea awakens from her sleep the next day and calls Alia to inform her that their plan has been successful. Alia asks her to engage in the drama at Kohli House, so that she can spend all of her time with Ranbir.

Pallavi opens the door and tells Rhea that she never expected her to do such a thing. Alia comes from behind. Prachi rushes over to her. Alia hugs Prachi and tells her that she has always despised her because she believed Rhea's life had been wrecked by her, but the fact is that her life had been ruined. She explains what transpired between Ranbir and Rhea the night before. Prachi is taken aback when she hears it. Prachi is skeptical of her statements. Alia claims to have witnessed with her own eyes during the video call. Ranbir demands an explanation.

Prachi claims she has always trusted him, but he has betrayed her. She asks Rhea that Ranbir was drunk, but she was still rational, and she wonders how she can do this to her; she says she believed she has changed. Rhea says that this is an act of retaliation for all she has done to her in the past.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

