Kumkum Bhagya, 18th April 2022, Written Update: Nick gains consciousness

In today’s episode, Ranbir and Prachi get surprised seeing Nick unconscious inside the house. They wonder whose shoes it was outside. Rhea and Aaliya tell them that the shoe might be someone else's. Prachi and Ranbir notice that Rhea has the rope. Pallavi thinks of Ranbir and Prachi and cries. She wonders why does he love her so much as Prachi will take everything away from her. Ranbir notices her crying and asks her what's the problem.

He tells her it's better to scold him than tell him nothing. He tells her how crazy he is for Prachi and that he will love her even if she doesn't love him. He tells Pallavi that he wanted to leave the house with Prachi but she told him that he shouldn’t leave his family behind like that. Pallavi asks him if they decided something about their relationship. He tells her they haven't decided anything yet.

Pallavi tells him it's good to know the truth. Aaliya tells Rhea that they can hide Nick in the trunk and tell everyone that he ran away. Aaliya goes to turn off the main lights. Vikram gains consciousness and sees Rhea beating Nick. Pallavi tells Ranbir that he should stay with Rhea as she loves him truly instead of staying with Prachi who doesn’t even like him. Prachi overhears everything. Preethi calls Nick. Vikram notices a ring tone coming from the cupboard. Rhea tells Vikram that Nick is moving and that he should handle that. She takes up the call instead.

Sahana catches Aaliya in the fuse room and tells her that she will expose her. Sahana locks her in the room and calls Prachi. Aliya calls Rhea and tells to proceed with the plan. Nick gains consciousness. Rhea signals him not to speak and tries to divert Vikram's attention. She tells him to leave with Sahana. Vikram alerts Ranbir saying Nick is escaping.

