Kumkum Bhagya, 18th August 2022, Written Update: Siddharth arrives at Ranbir’s house

In today’s episode, Pallavi tells Rhea that she believes her and tells she doesn’t believe Prachi at all especially after the results of the report. She tells Prachi is a disgrace. Ranbir comes and asks her if this is what she really thinks and asks how can she think like this about her own daughter-in-law. He tells that he believes Prachi and knows what the truth is and tells that he wants to stay with Prachi and live with his family. Pallavi slaps him and he gets shocked. She asks him how can he say this after knowing that it is Siddharth's baby.

She asks him if he wants to leave her for Prachi. He tells that she only thought him to respect everyone and not only elders. The driver asks Siddharth if he knows who is following them. Siddharth tells he wants to confront them. The driver stops and the goon comes and knocks the window. Inspector Mahesh knocks on the window on the other side and then asks the goon what he wants. The goon tells nothing and leaves with his team. Siddharth asks the inspector what is he doing.

The inspector sits beside him and tells that he’s happy he recognised him. They leave and reach the Kohli house. Rhea tells that the truth will come out now. Aaliya hopes she won’t get caught. Pallavi asks if he is the father of Prachi’s baby. He gets shocked and asks what is she asking. She asks him to answer. He confirms that he isn’t the father of Prachi’s child.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

