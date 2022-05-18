Kumkum Bhagya, 18th May 2022, Written Update: Ranbir is rushed to the hospital

In today’s episode, Prachi asks Ranbir not to close his eyes and calls Pallavi but she doesn’t pick up. Vikram asks Pallavi to pick up. Prachi calls Pallavi again but she doesn’t pick up. Vikram asks her why did she change so much. She tells him that he doesn’t know who’s good or bad. Prachi calls an ambulance. Ranbir closes his eyes and Prachi yells at him to open his eyes. Someone comes and helps her call a taxi. She gets into the taxi and asks Ranbir to stay with her and promises to never fight with him.

Dida tells Sahana that she should call Prachi to know where her medicines are kept and calls her. Prachi picks upands starts crying. Dida asks her what happened and she tells that she’s taking Ranbir to the City Hospital as some goons have stabbed him. She gets shocked and drops the phone. Vikram and Pallavi come there and ask what happened. She tells them about Ranbir and they all rush to the hospital. Prachi reaches the hospital and the doctor takes him inside and tells that he needs to be operated and asks Prachi if she can grant him the permission now and can sign later as he can’t waste time. Prachi tells yes.

The Kohlis come to the hospital. Pallavi slaps Prachi and blames her for everything. She asks her who is she to give consent for Ranbir’s operation as she doesn’t know what being a mother is. She tells that Ranbir has only seen sadness because of her. The doctor comes out and Pallavi tells him that she won’t give him permission. The doctor tells her that he can’t operate until and unless she at least gives verbal permission. He tells he’s aware of his responsibilities. Vikram asks Prachi to sign the papers. Prachi signs them and the doctor goes to operate.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 17th May 2022, Written Update: Ranbir fights for the mangalsutra