Kumkum Bhagya, 18th September 2021, Written Update: Tanu and Alia team up

In today's episode, Tanu visits Abhi and records a video. Tanu asks Abhi whether Pragya pushed her and she says she always be with him and will show Pragya's true colours to everyone. Abhi asks her to leave. Alia sees Tanu pressing on Abhi's wound. Tanu and Alia discuss the clause mentioned in the contract. Alia and Tanu team up to ruin Pragya.

Pragya checks the contract and is shocked. Alia and Tanu say that they'll take Abhi along with them as they don't feel Abhi is safe with Pragya. Tanu fabricates Alia's filing of a FIR against Pragya. Pragya has Sushma's backing. Tanu sets the situation. Sushma beckons for them both to go. Sushma is asked not to talk in the meantime by the lawyer.

Abhi remembers what Tanu said to him and gets out of bed to visit Pragya. Tanu has Alia's backing. Abhi collapses on the ground, unconscious. Something is awry with Abhi, Pragya senses. She assists him to his bed. Pragya hears "I Love You" from Abhi. Pragya believes he is not in touch with his senses, which is why he is rambling.

Tanu and Alia are offered Rs 3 crore by Sushma and asked to leave. Tanu flips and claims she wants Abhi back, while Alia asks for Rs 6 crore. Pragya claims that Abhi would not leave this place. Tanu states that if Abhi is unable to accompany her, she and her family would remain in the same house as Abhi. Pragya accepts Tanu's condition.

Sid inquires about Ranbir's meeting. Ranbir responds coldly, "It was good, and I cracked the deal." Ranbir pretends to have a renal problem. Ranbir inquires as to what is bothering Sid. Sid is trying to chat with Ranbir when Rhea appears. Rhea treats Sid with affection. Tanu and Alia talk about how they're going to ruin Pragya's life and take her assets. Tanu announces to the family that they will be relocating to the mansion.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

