Kumkum Bhagya, 19 January 2022, Written Update: Ranbir misunderstands that Sahana is pregnant

In today's episode, Ranbir inquires about the pregnancy news. He extends his congratulations to Sahana. He cheerfully hugs Sahana and Prachi. Prachi becomes emotional. Ranbir makes a silly blunder by completely misinterpreting the news. He tells them that they should celebrate the good news by throwing a party. Sahana is worried since she is not married and became pregnant, according to the lady. Ranbir approaches Sahana and inquires about her pregnancy. Prachi weeps as she realises his stupidity.

Mr Gupta, Ranbir's lawyer, comes to Prachi's help. Ranbir thanks Gupta. Gupta claims that he learned about Sahana's arrest as well and that he got her bail papers. Ranbir takes Prachi and Sahana home in Gupta's vehicle. Alia and Pallavi return home from their shopping. Vikram makes fun of Pallavi.

For the sake of the baby's safety, Ranbir asks Sahana to sit in the rear seat. Prachi, too, sits in the back seat, recalling his words. Ranbir tells that Prachi is glowing more than Sahana. He makes fun of Prachi's mood swings. He says her that he is taking her home to look after her till Sarita returns. Sahana hopes Prachi tells Ranbir the truth.

Pallavi asks Vikram not to reveal the surprise to Rhea. Rhea expresses her excitement for the Lohri. Pallavi mentions that this is Rhea's first Lohri after marriage, thus it must be special. Pallavi expresses her joy upon remarrying Vikram on Lohri. He assures her that their relationship is unbreakable.

Ranbir brings Prachi and Sahana to the house. He says that having a child with Prachi was his desire. He tries to remember his talk with Prachi on the night they got drunk. When he thinks of Prachi's letter, he becomes dizzy. He says to Prachi that he is having a feeling that he had said these words to her previously. She recalls the letter. She regards it as foolishness. Ranbir wonders how Prachi can call it nonsense. He calls her as "stone-hearted." They end up taunting each other.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

