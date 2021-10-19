Kumkum Bhagya, 19 October 2021, Written Update: Rhea is taken aback by the truth

In today's episode, Ranbir requests that Prachi give him the opportunity to clarify himself. Prachi says that Ranbir's extramarital affair has made her feel betrayed. Prachi and Rhea have a heated argument. Prachi tells Ranbir that faith is the first stage in every relationship, which he has broken today. She expresses her intention to end their relationship. This is all Rhea's imagination.

Abhi approaches Alia and inquires whether she spoke with Gaurav. Alia states that she will no longer be working with Gaurav. He warns her that Gaurav and his entire family are tainted.

Rhea notices Sid in the room when she turns around. He says 'I Love You too". Rhea is taken aback. Sid explains what happened the night before, how he went to calm Prachi, how they saw Rhea bringing Ranbir into another room, and how Prachi and Sid assisted in getting Ranbir to Prachi's room. Rhea became intimate with Sid when he came in to get his phone, and they later consummated their marriage.

Rhea finds she has been acquainted with Sid rather than Ranbir. She hurls the items and yells angrily. She dials Alia's number and informs her of the events. Ranbir approaches Prachi and gently wakes her up.

Pragya inquires about Sushma's luggage by calling Shagun. It is in Alia's room, according to Shagun. When Pragya enters Alia's room, she notices that Alia's phone has Gaurav's missed calls on it. She remembers talking about Alia with Abhi. She makes the decision to deal with the situation alone.

Alia and Tanu are on their way to see Gaurav. On Alia's phone, Abhi notices Gaurav's missed calls. Gaurav gets into an argument with Tanu and Alia.

Rhea's thoughts from the previous night are bothering her.

