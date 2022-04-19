Kumkum Bhagya, 19th April 2022, Written Update: Nick kidnaps Prachi

In today’s episode, Rhea frees Nick and tells him to point the knife at Sahana and assures him that he’ll get his money. In the dark Nick abducts Prachi instead of Sahana. Rhea tells Ranbir that Nick pushed her and escaped. Everyone searches for Prachi. Sahana tells them Aaliya pulled the fuse when Rhea tells them Aaliya was just trying to fix it. Nick takes Prachi inside a taxi and binds her hands and legs and warns her not to get out of the car. Rhea calls Nick and tells he abducted Prachi instead and tells him this will lead to more problems.

Nick then tells her that he will kill Prachi like the original plan and solve all problems. Nick tells her to bring the money within an hour or else he will reveal everything to Ranbir. Rhea opens the fuse room and tells Aaliya everything. Sahana finds Prachi's ring on the floor and realizes she was abducted. Ranbir hears a car sound in the backyard and rushes towards it. He runs behind the car and yells Prachi’s name. Sahana tells them she will go search for Prachi. Vikram tells her she should wait for the police. She tells him there's no time and leaves. Aaliya walks in and thinks of a way to take the money bag in front of everyone. Rhea walks out and gets tensed seeing Sahana outside. Aaliya acts dizzy and asks Pallavi for water, she then starts coughing and asks Dida for hot water.



Dida leaves and Aaliya picks up the bag and throws it out of the window. Rhea stops Sahana from looking at the bag. She tells Sahana that they should search for Prachi together. Sahana agrees as she feels she might find out where Prachi is if she went with Rhea.

