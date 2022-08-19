Kumkum Bhagya, 19th August 2022, Written Update: Siddharth confirms he’s the father of Prachi’s baby

In today’s episode, Pallavi asks Siddharth to tell whether he is the father of Prachi’s baby and he tells no. Rhea asks him not to lie. He tells he isn’t lying and Ranbir asks Rhea to stop forcing Siddharth. He thanks Siddharth for coming and tells that he was called to clear the misunderstanding out. Rhea shows him the photos of him and Prachi together and asks Siddharth to explain the truth. He tells that it is right that the baby is his.

Everyone gets shocked and Prachi slaps him and asks him why is he lying. Rhea tells that now the truth came out. Ranbir holds his collar and asks him why’s he ruining Prachi’s reputation and asks him to tell the truth. Siddharth tells Prachi that there’s no use in lying to everyone so even she should agree that the baby is his. She tells that she won’t ever agree because she knows it’s not true. She tells him that she won’t ever forgive him for lying about this.

Ranbir goes to hit Siddharth with a bottle but Vikram stops them and takes Siddharth away. Rhea takes Ranbir. Pallavi tells Prachi to stay away from Ranbir. Rhea tells Ranbir that he should let her take care of him as she’s not the one cheating. Ranbir tells that he hates Siddharth. Prachi cries and Sahana consoles her. Prachi tells she doesn’t know why Siddharth is lying.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

