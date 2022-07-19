Kumkum Bhagya, 19th July 2022, Written Update: Prachi decides to leave the house

In today’s episode, Prachi thinks that she was about to tell Ranbir about the pregnancy but stopped seeing him with Rhea. She thinks now everyone knows about her pregnancy. She calls Sahana and whispers something and tells her not to tell anyone. Ranbir goes to see Prachi in the hospital but doesn’t find her. Aaliya tells Pallavi that she can't even handle the family. Vikram tells her that Rhea and Ranbir's marriage was wrong. Aaliya gets upset. Ranbir comes there and asks him why he didn't stop the marriage. Vikram tells him that he knows the reason why. Ranbir says Rhea threatened to commit suicide and made everyone suffer.

Ranbir searches for Prachi. Dida tells Sahana even she knows where Prachi is but won't tell them. Aaliya tells her they don't want to know. Sahana tells Pallavi that she knows Prachi got pregnant before Rhea but still won't accept her. Ranbir calls Sahana and asks where Prachi is. She tells him if his feelings are genuine then he should try and stop Prachi from leaving as she's at the house packing her things.

Ranbir runs back to the house and thinks that he can’t lose her. He doesn't see her in the room and gets sad. Then, Prachi comes out of the bathroom. He bends on his knees and begs her not to go. She asks him why should she stay. She tells him that she can't stay back for him. He tells her to stay back for their baby and she gets emotional.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

