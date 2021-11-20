Kumkum Bhagya, 19th November 2021, Written Update: Sushma says that Ranbir has failed as a husband

In today's episode, Prachi cries in the shower as she misses Ranbir. She sobs as she recalls how he broke his ties with her. The hot tea burns Ranbir's skin. He thinks about Prachi when he realises it. Sushma makes every effort to reach Prachi. Prachi walks up to the door and opens it. Sushma discovers her drenched. She inquires as to why Prachi is crying. Prachi hugs her and cries.

Prachi tells Sushma about the divorce papers. Sushma says that Ranbir has failed as a husband. Prachi admits she will never be able to forget Ranbir, and she has failed to resent Ranbir for ending their marriage. She continues, "I am in the same position in my life where Ranbir left me." Sushma consoles her.

Vikram asks Rhea to try and win Dida’s heart as that will be good for Ranbir and her relationship. Pallavi tells that Dida just loves Prachi; that's the reason she isn’t having food with them either.

Sushma arrives at the Kohli house and throws the divorce papers on Rhea’s face. Rhea behaves very arrogantly with Sushma, Pallavi and Vikram support Rhea. Rhea discovers that Prachi has not yet signed the divorce papers. Sushma swears them that Prachi will never return to them as she does not want to be associated with such a filthy family or any of their property. She cautions them not to contact Prachi as everything is over from her end. Rhea is relieved by Sushma’s assurance.

Pallavi and Vikram are also convinced that Sushma will keep Prachi away from Ranbir. Rhea is certain that Ranbir and Prachi will never meet again. Later, Prachi visits a temple, and Ranbir's car breaks down in front of it. Prachi wishes to forget Ranbir forever. Pandit assures that her prayers will be fulfilled. Ranbir and Prachi have a hit and a miss. They sense each other around but fail to come in sight.

