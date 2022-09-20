Kumkum Bhagya, 19th September 2022, Written Update: Rhea’s plan backfires at her

In today’s episode, Aryan searches for his phone charger. Dida gives him an old model. He tries calling but he gets to know that he doesn't have any balance. Dida beats him for not recharging the phone. Rhea thinks of Sahana insulting her and gets angry. Rhea tells Aaliya that Sahana told her Prachi is tied to Ranbir. Aaliya tells her if the goons will shoot at Sahana and then Prachi might go to rescue her also. Rhea goes and tells Rahul that she will give him money but he has to go steal and she will stop him and become great. Prachi tells Ranbir to leave her hand. He tells her they met, fell in love and got married directly.

Prachi tells him she fell in love seeing the love in him and her heart beats the same way. She tells him that she is nothing to him and asks him to let her go. He tells her that she called herself his wife sometime back. Prachi tells him that she won't let him get closer. Rahul brings Rhea to the hall according to the plan. The goon tells them to return the bag or else he will shoot Rhea and Pallavi. Everyone comes there.