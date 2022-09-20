Kumkum Bhagya, 19th September 2022, Written Update: Rhea’s plan backfires at her
In the previous episode, Prachi and Ranbir saved each other from the goons.
In today’s episode, Aryan searches for his phone charger. Dida gives him an old model. He tries calling but he gets to know that he doesn't have any balance. Dida beats him for not recharging the phone. Rhea thinks of Sahana insulting her and gets angry. Rhea tells Aaliya that Sahana told her Prachi is tied to Ranbir. Aaliya tells her if the goons will shoot at Sahana and then Prachi might go to rescue her also. Rhea goes and tells Rahul that she will give him money but he has to go steal and she will stop him and become great. Prachi tells Ranbir to leave her hand. He tells her they met, fell in love and got married directly.
Prachi tells him she fell in love seeing the love in him and her heart beats the same way. She tells him that she is nothing to him and asks him to let her go. He tells her that she called herself his wife sometime back. Prachi tells him that she won't let him get closer. Rahul brings Rhea to the hall according to the plan. The goon tells them to return the bag or else he will shoot Rhea and Pallavi. Everyone comes there.
The goon tells Prachi they were searching for his bag but now everything is under control. Rhea stamps on Rahul. A flashback is shown where they say they want to take revenge on Aaliya. Rahul tells Aaliya she accused them of theft and asks her to give her necklace. He says Rhea was trying to buy him with money. He tells everyone that she wanted to act as if she was saving everyone. Rhea gets shocked.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
