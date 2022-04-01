Kumkum Bhagya, 1st April 2022, Written Update: Aaliya and Rhea plan to murder Prachi

In today’s episode, Prachi calls Ranbir when he leaves the room. Sahana tells Dida that Rhea has won. Dida tells they should do the Satyanarayana puja and Ranbir and Prachi will be happy together. Sahana says that is possible only when Rhea leaves. Ranbir and Prachi think about each other. Aaliya and Rhea go to Nick's house. Rhea tells him that she heard that he had been caught by the police for theft. He tells her not to fire Preeti because of that.

Aaliya reminds him that she gave him Rs 10000 and it is time to return the favor. He tells them he went to jail for Rs 3 lakh. Rhea asks him if he will murder someone for Rs 6 lakh. Prachi goes to the terrace and thinks the baby will soon unite with Ranbir. Ranbir goes to the terrace and drinks beer. Prachi says she doesn't want to go with him, she doesn't want to be away from family. He tells he doesn’t care about her as he’s letting her go since she only came to take his happiness away and she succeeded in that. Prachi is shocked to hear this.

Nick asks Aaliya who he has to murder. Rhea shows Prachi's picture. She tells him that Prachi lives in their house and they’ll make sure he won’t get caught. She asks him to finish the work tomorrow as there will be a lot of people. He demands more and they agree to give him Rs 8 lakh.

Prachi tells Sahana she will always remember what Ranbir said. Sahana tells her that Ranbir is innocent and that he is stuck between family.

