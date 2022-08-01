Kumkum Bhagya, 1st August 2022, Written Update: Aryan shocked to learn about Rhea’s pregnancy

In today’s episode, Ranbir asks Pallavi why she lied to Prachi saying that she made the laddoos. Pallavi tells that she wanted Prachi to eat it as it’s healthy and tells that she would only eat it if she thought that she made the laddoo herself. She tells that if it’s in the welfare of her children then she will lie. Ranbir apologises and tells he didn’t mean to doubt her intention. Pallavi asks him to go and check up on Prachi. He goes and Pallavi asks Rhea to come out as she knows she’s spying her.

Rhea tells her that it’s hard to believe. Pallavi asks what should she do to make her believe. Later, Aryan, Mili, Sahana, Prachi and Ranbir play truth or dare. When Prachi’s turn comes she chooses truth so Ranbir asks her if she still loves him. She looks at him emotionally and goes to talk but it starts raining. They all rush inside. Ranbir goes to Prachi's room. She turns and her hair hits him. He tells her that he's taking revenge on him by hitting him with her hair. She throws a towel at him. She comes back and holds his cheeks. He says he's going and falls down. Prachi laughs. He asks if it is funny if her husband falls. She tells him it's karma. He kisses her on both cheeks.

Aryan goes to Rhea. Rhea tells him that her father used to love her a lot but Pragya always loved Prachi. She tells him that he came and congratulated Prachi for her pregnancy but not for her. Aryan tells her that he would have wished her if he knew. Rhea hugs him and cries. She tells him that she's also Ranbir's wife and is also pregnant with his child. Aryan gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

