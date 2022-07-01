Kumkum Bhagya, 1st July 2022, Written Update: Prachi feels betrayed by Ranbir

In today’s episode, Sahana tells Prachi to calm down. Prachi tells her that she's taking Ranbir's side and if she can she should try to prove his innocence. Prachi cries saying she misses her mother. Ranbir thinks he will tell Prachi that he knows she is pregnant. He thinks Prachi needs his love and support at this time. He goes and sees Prachi making a sandwich. She cuts herself.

He helps her and tells her to trust he will make the sandwich. She gets emotional and leaves. She thinks to herself that she keeps giving him chances but he uses her. She cries sitting on the floor. Pallavi makes Rhea rest on the bed. She tells her that they should think of baby names and that she will clean all of Ranbir's toys. Rhea thinks she is irritating and she pretends to sleep. Pallavi leaves. Prachi sees Rhea talking to Aaliya.

Aaliya says they should go to the storage room and talk. Ranbir tries to overhear. Rhea tells her that she pleaded in front of Prachi but it still doesn't look like she will leave the house. Aaliya tells her that Prachi might be shocked to see you pleading and that her words will have an effect on her. She tells her Prachi will leave in the morning. Ranbir wonders what are they talking about.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

