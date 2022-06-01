Kumkum Bhagya, 1st June 2022, Written Update: Ranbir to throw a party

In today’s episode, Rhea smiles thinking about her moment with Ranbir. She goes into the kitchen and sees that Ranbir is making sheera. She asks him why he hugged her in the hospital and asks him what did he want to tell her. He tells her that it was something related to Prachi. He tells her Prachi will tell her and that will make their relation stronger. He tells her Prachi wanted to buy an apartment. Rhea thinks Prachi's leaving and tells Ranbir to get her the house. Rhea thinks Ranbir is planning to throw Prachi out.

Ranbir brings Prachi the sheera and tells her that he is very happy. He tells her that he wanted to share sweets with her as his start up is becoming big. They hug and Prachi congratulates him. Rhea overhears them and thinks she has to find out what's between them. Aaliya tells Pallavi that Rhea and Ranbir are becoming more close. After the accident, Ranbir even hugged Rhea. Pallavi feels happy. Ranbir tells eveyone that they should have sweets as it's a big day in his life. He tells them that they should have a party at the house. Aaliya thinks he might be planning to propose to Rhea.

Ranbir goes to his office and meets Stanley Johnson. He thinks he is energetic and tells him that he's hired. He gives an address to Stanley. Ramnik comes with a ring tray and Ranbir selects a ring for Prachi. He tells Stanley that the address he gave was of a divorce lawyer as he's going to divorce Rhea and stay with his real wife. Prachi is upset with Ranbir thinking he forgot about their anniversary. Sahana tells her it might be because he's busy with the party. Prachi tells her that Ranbir is just busy with Rhea and his business. Rhea smiles hearing this.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

