Kumkum Bhagya, 1st October 2021, Written Update: Rhea confronts Ranbir and Prachi

In today's episode, Pallavi claims that she doesn't have a problem with Pragya, but rather with Prachi and that Prachi is selfish and only cares about herself. Vikram also holds Prachi responsible for his and Abhi's friendship being shattered. Ranbir comes to Prachi's defence, stating that the family is only united today because of her. Ranbir claims that he was aware that his family has never fully embraced Prachi and that he can't stand it when she is insulted. Ranbir says that he and Prachi will leave the home together.

Rhea approaches Ranbir and Prachi as they begin to depart. Rhea's confrontation brings out a slew of old secrets, shocking the rest of the family. Ranbir admits that at first, he was only trying to deceive Prachi into thinking he loved her, but that later on, he truly fell in love with her.

Prachi asks why Rhea despises her so much. Rhea accepts that she hates Prachi, and despite the passing years, nothing has changed. Rhea talks ill about Pragya and holds Pragya responsible for her father's predicament. Prachi reveals everything Rhea did to cause a gap between her and Ranbir, as well as her mother and father. Prachi ends her relationship with Rhea. Ranbir tells Rhea how much he despises her.

But it's all a figment of Rhea's imagination. Rhea excuses herself and walks back to her room. She calls Alia and attempts to contain her rage in the room. She asks Alia to assist her in overcoming her anger issues. Alia instructs Rhea to hurt Prachi in order to shatter Pragya.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 30th September 2021, Written Update: Rhea lashes out at Prachi