Kumkum Bhagya, 2 August, 2021, Written Update: Abhi works for Pragya

Pragya is in a meeting when suddenly she recalls all the beautiful memories with Abhi. Meanwhile, Abhi is serving water in that meeting and is unaware that Pragya is present there and similarly Pragya isn’t aware of Abhi’s presence. While serving water, both of their hands collide and they feel each other’s presence from the touch. Both of them remind themselves that they are delusional and the other person isn’t present but suddenly the lights turn on and they see each other.

On the other side, Ranbir's grandmother performs all the rituals and welcomes her grandson and his wife in her house. Everyone is happy except Pallavi but she is helpless and can’t do anything about it as it is her husband whose life is at stake. Vikram and Pallavi bless them and wish them luck for the beautiful beginning. Ranbir’s grandmother asks Rhea and Prachi to welcome and hug each other.

Abhi and Gautam get into a heated argument and Pragya asks both of them to stop. They argue about the farmhouse incident and later build it up. Gautam asks Abhi that why is he present here and Abhi informs him that the owner of the company hired him. Gautam says that the owner of the company is Pragya and she definitely did not hire him. Gautam continues the interrogation but Pragya stops him and says that she knows Abhi and how to deal with him. She calls him in her cabin and inquires about his hiring, he informs her that he is doing this job to pay back the money to the garage manager. Pragya informs him that she does not want him around her and he replies saying that it is because she can’t stay angry with him when he is around her.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.