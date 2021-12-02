Kumkum Bhagya, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Ranbir refuses to get married

In today's episode, Prachi arrives at the Kohli residence and searches for Ranbir. Prachi asks the home staff about Ranbir. The servant informs her that Ranbir is getting married to Rhea at a banquet hall.

Dida is upset and argues with Pallavi and Vikram. She claims that Rhea is emotionally blackmailing them with the drama. Pallavi advises her not to say anything negative about Rhea on the wedding day. Dida warns them. Pallavi says that Rhea is her first choice, and she wants Rhea to be her daughter-in-law.

Vikram tells Dida that they are to be blamed for Rhea's unhappy life. Dida asks him not to overlook the truth that Prachi is innocent and that someone conspired to trap Prachi and Sid. He doesn't believe it. She assures him that he will discover the truth soon and forewarns him of the impending disaster. He promises to correct any problems that arise.

Rhea recalls her past. She feels she has won Ranbir and defeated Prachi. Shaina asks her to come to the mandap. Prachi's taxi breaks down. The driver tries to arrange help for Prachi and she tries to reach the venue to stop Rhea and Ranbir’s marriage.

Ranbir misses Prachi. Shiv comes to call him for the marriage. Ranbir goes to the mandap. Ranbir remembers Dida’s words and feels helpless. Prachi reminds Ranbir of the vow that he will never leave her. Ranbir takes Prachi’s name and cries. Vikram asks him to stop the nonsense. Shiv wonders who Prachi is. Ranbir refuses to get married. Ranbir tells that he will talk to Rhea and make her understand as he can’t leave Prachi. Vikram asks him to stop, but he runs away.

Prachi gets an alternate cab. Shahana gets to see Prachi on the road. She rushes to find Prachi, who has already left. Pallavi helps Rhea deck up. Rhea is grateful to Pallavi and Shaina. Ranbir enters Rhea's room to stop the marriage, but Vikram interrupts.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

