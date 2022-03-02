Kumkum Bhagya, 2 March 2022, Written Update: Prachi decides to tell Ranbir the truth

In today’s episode, Ranbir asks Vikram and Pallavi to dance and they dance. Prachi tells she wants to dance and Ranbir tells her he’ll inform the DJ as even he’ll dance if she will dance too. Prachi is happy and Rhea walks away fuming. Rhea calls the doctor and enquires about Prachi’s report. The doctor tells her driver is arriving with the reports. Dida notices the NGO women and asks Pallavi who are they and she replies she doesn’t know. Ranbir and Prachi dance and Aaliya informs the NGO women that Prachi is dancing with Ranbir. He asks Prachi what made her dance with him. She tells she said only she wanted to dance. He asks her to show some love towards him and Pallavi gets angry looking at them and Vikram smiles.

Later, Ranbir asks Prachi if she can love him again as he promises to not break her heart. Prachi holds his face and looks at him. He tells it’s difficult to live by staying far from her. Prachi apologises and cries. She asks him to meet her on the terrace at 9 pm. He agrees and tells he wants to shift his belongings to her room. Aaliya introduces the NGO women as her friends to Pallavi and Vikram. They wish them a happy anniversary.

Vikram notices someone and leaves. He calls someone and tells he saw him and asks him to stay there. Aaliya tells Pallavi that these women are from the NGO and not her friends and tells they’ll expose Prachi. The NGO women ask Pallavi if Aaliya’s story is true or not. Pallavi tells it’s the truth and Prachi has ruined their lives. The NGO women assure that they’ll do everything they can.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

