Kumkum Bhagya, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Pragya proves Abhi’s innocence

In today's episode, the prosecutor asks Abhi whether he has any evidence. Abhi questions what he stands to gain by endangering the lives of others. According to the prosecutor, Abhi may have done this to claim insurance and gain large profits. The defence lawyer says that Pragya is on the way. The prosecution is determined to convict Abhi and put him to prison.

Alia urges Gaurav to provide proof, but he refuses, claiming that he wants Abhi imprisoned and to pay the consequences for becoming Pragya's spouse. When the judge is about to sentence Abhi, Pragya comes and claims that her husband is innocent. Alia tells Tanu that she will have Gaurav punished and then departs. Pragya requests that Santosh tell the truth. Santosh tells what happened at the renovation site and that Subhash lied in exchange for money from Gaurav. Pragya presents evidence in the form of CCTV footage and Subhash's bank statements. Subhash attempts to flee but is apprehended. Abhi is cleared of all accusations by the judge. Abhi and Pragya hug.

Alia is furious. Tanu asks her to relax. Alia blames herself for Abhi's state. Tanu and Alia attempt to find Gaurav. Abhi has a fun exchange with the lawyer. Pragya thanks Santosh.

Ranbir is in the kitchen making Kaadha for Prachi. Pallavi arrives and assists him in cooking it and informs Ranbir that she still dislikes Prachi and is only helping him for his sake. Rhea pesters Ranbir, who states that he can never trust her over Prachi. Prachi thanks Sid for getting Shira for her. Prachi lavishes admiration on Ranbir in front of Sid. Rhea tells Ranbir that she has always loved him and will do anything for him.

Gaurav is overjoyed. Mahesh warns him not to overdo it, but Gaurav ignores him.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

