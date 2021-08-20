Kumkum Bhagya, 20 August 2021, Written Update: Alia frames Pragya

The episode begins with Alia informing Abhi that she finally knows about the person who’s responsible for his business loss. He immediately enquires about the person, however, Ali lies and takes Pragya and Sushma’s names. Alia adds that she can prove the statement but Abhi disagrees if Pragya will do such a thing. He believes that Alia is once again trying to create misunderstanding between them. Meanwhile, Alia continues the act and says that Pragya funded the entire company which resulted in a tremendous loss for them.

On the other hand, Pragya comments on how Tanu thinks about her being interested in the offer. She adds that Abhi is a human and not a thing and marriage is a pure relationship which Tanu is making a joke of. Tanu tries to convince Pragya to be more logical, explaining it is a one-time opportunity and she will regret later. She adds that if not Pragya, then she will sell Abhi to someone else. Pragya chooses to ignore her. Disappointed, Tanu leaves Pragya's house. Sushma tells Pragya that she made a perfect choice. Pragya responds that Abhi won’t be aware of Tanu’s intention but Sushma asks her not to meddle in as it is their personal life.

On the other side, Ranbir tries to grab Prachi’s attention but she ignores him. Hence, he tries to sweet-talk with her but she instead focuses on the recipe. On the way out, Ranbir meets Rhea and she tries to ignore him. He apologises to her for the misunderstanding and mentions that it was unintentional.

Pallavi calls Prachi and Rhea and goes over a few points to tells the former not to make any mistake. She informs them that Rhea will get help from people but Prachi won’t, as she is less interested and Pallavi thinks that she won’t be able to impress the guests.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

ALSO READ| Kumkum Bhagya, 27 July 2021, Written Update: Pallavi holds Prachi responsible for Pragya’s death