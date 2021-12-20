Kumkum Bhagya, 20 December 2021, Written Update: Alia asks Ranbir to evict Prachi from the house

In today's episode, Prachi is upset. She is surprised when she meets Shahana. Prachi cries and hugs her. Shahana asks the reason for her tears. Prachi says that she has good news, but she can’t tell Ranbir. She tells her about her pregnancy. Shahana congratulates her. She asks her why she can’t inform Ranbir about the pregnancy. They both head to the hotel.

Ranbir happens to be at the same hotel. He sees Prachi with Shahana. He goes to meet Shahana. She rebukes him for leaving Prachi. She says that Prachi was crying on the road. She asks him if he isn’t aware of Prachi. Ranbir rushes to Prachi. Shahana asks Jai about Ranbir and Prachi’s fight. Jai shocks her by informing her that Ranbir is now married to Rhea.

Ranbir asks Prachi what she is hiding from him. She says that she has nothing to hide. He tells her that she loves him and he knows it. When he wipes her tears, Prachi asks him not to show fake concern. The two have an emotional conversation. Prachi hugs him, but when she recalls their separation, she pushes Ranbir away and runs away from there. Ranbir tells Shahana that he doesn’t know anything. Shahana reprimands him.

Jai inquires as to why Ranbir did not inform Shahana of his divorce from Prachi. Ranbir claims he has not yet received his divorce. Jai questions him about why he married Rhea. Ranbir says that he was helpless. He runs after Prachi and reaches home. Pallavi tells Rhea and Ranbir about the ritual. Prachi arrives home. She gets to learn of Pallavi’s plan and warns her. She adds that she is Ranbir’s real wife. Ranbir asks them to stop the family drama.

Alia arrives and says that there is only one solution and that is to evict Prachi from the house. She blames Prachi. When Prachi tells that she will explain, Alia and Pallavi ask her not to say a word in between. Alia and Prachi argue.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

