Kumkum Bhagya, 20 January 2022, Written Update: Ranbir lashes out at Prachi

In today's episode, Ranbir and Prachi have an argument. Sahana asks them to stop. Ranbir informs Prachi that they will start a new chapter. He goes on to say that he will leave her and never see her again, that she will not see him and his affection. He leaves from there.

Ranbir storms into the home, enraged. Rhea expresses her delight at seeing him. He inquires if she is pleased to see him. He tells her that her happiness would no longer be the same. Prachi enters the home. Rhea is shocked to see Prachi. Ranbir taunts Rhea. A furious Ranbir lashes out at Prachi and his family members.

Sahana enters the home. Ranbir asks her to go to the room because the drama will go on for a long time. Rhea wonders why Sahana would want to stay at the house. He tells her that it is his decision whether or not Sahana will remain in their home. He says that he left his meeting and came to help Prachi. Rhea gets angry at him. He claims that Pallavi is ignorant of his choices because she is preoccupied with Rhea rather than her son. He inquires as to why Rhea called the cops. He questions Vikram and Pallavi about why they did not intervene to stop Prachi's arrest. He tells them that Rhea not only defamed Prachi, but also the entire family.

Dida asks Prachi to go to her room and rest. Rhea asks if she is the cause of Ranbir's anger. Vikram and Pallavi admit that they overstepped their bounds by having Prachi arrested. Rhea believes she can succeed as Ranbir's wife.

Sahana dances joyfully, knowing that Ranbir has scolded Rhea. Dida also expresses her joy. She regrets that his rage was hidden behind anguish. Dida and Sahana wish Ranbir and Prachi will stay together and be happy. Prachi thinks of Ranbir’s words. An angry Rhea confronts Prachi.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

