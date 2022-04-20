Kumkum Bhagya, 20th April 2022, Written Update: Nick double-crosses Rhea

In today’s episode, Rhea asks Sahana to go get the car keys. Sahana leaves and Rhea takes the money bag and drives the car away. Sahana yells at her to stop and then thinks she should find Prachi herself. Ranbir goes to Nick’s house and gets surprised to see Preeti’s photo with him. He calls Preeti and asks how does she knows Nick. She tells him that she doesn’t know any person called Nick. He tells her that he knows that she’s lying because he saw a photo of them both together at his house and asks her if she knows where else he can be. Preeti tells him an address and he decides to go there.

Nick calls his friend Tony and asks him to get Prachi murdered. Tony asks one of his friends to murder Prachi. He asks why can’t Nick murder someone himself. Tony tells him that Nick has already been charged for attempted murder so he doesn’t want to take risks. Aaliya calls Rhea and asks her if she found Nick. Rhea tells she is still on the way because she is stuck in the traffic and tells Nick might try to take money from Ranbir and try to out them as well. Aaliya asks her not to think about all of this and tells even she’ll come to Nick’s location.

Nick ties Prachi to the chair and asks her to stop crying and she cries thinking about her baby. Nick and his friend think of calling Ranbir directly if Rhea doesn’t pick up the call. Later, Nick calls Ranbir and asks him to get money if he wants Prachi to be safe. Ranbir agrees to pay only if he tells who wanted him to kill Prachi. Nick agrees but Aaliya comes and slaps him for double-crossing her and asks him to kill Prachi. Ranbir comes and fights with Nick’s friend and searches for Nick and Prachi.

