Kumkum Bhagya, 20th July 2022, Written Update: Ranbir asks Prachi to stay back

In today’s episode, Ranbir asks Prachi to not leave the house and tells her that he will die. She asks him not to talk about his death and tells that she has decided that she will go as she can’t stay back for him. He hugs her and tells her that he will make everything right. She tells him that he tells this all the time but hurts her even more by doing acts that are against his words. He pleads with her not to leave at least for the sake of their baby. Prachi tells that she feels suffocated by his touch and presence but before she used to feel safe. She tells him that she came back to the house to inform him that she’s pregnant but then saw him marrying her own sister. She tells him that since then she swore to take revenge on him.

Aaliya tells Rhea that she will talk to Pallavi so she can throw Prachi out of the house. Aaliya tells Pallavi that Prachi should be thrown out of the house as she’s manipulating Ranbir also to leave the house and wants to harm Rhea and her baby. Ranbir tells that if she is that uncomfortable then he will only take the bag and drop her. He lifts the suitcase and it opens and everything falls out. He notices a photo frame of their photo together and asks her why has she kept it if she doesn’t like him.

She tells him he’s right and keeps the photo frame on the bed. He cries and asks her to stay back. She cries and asks him to let her go as she can’t stay back anymore. She goes out of the room and sees Vikram and Dida and gets emotional. Aaliya insists Pallavi to throw Prachi out. Pallavi walks into the house saying she will take care of Prachi. Aaliya and Rhea smile.

